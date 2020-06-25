Birthday Decoration At Home Ideas For Quarantine Celebrations

Celebrating birthdays while being in quarantine is definitely not ideal. But there are plenty of ways where one can still celebrate the birthdays of their loved children. Even with social distancing and stay-at-home orders for many in place, with some effort and a little creativity, one can make their children feel special and beloved on their birthday. Below are some ideas to make sure that your child's quarantine birthday is memorable -

Quarantine birthday ideas

Image courtesy - Joyce Adams on Unsplash

Camp out

Yes, various camping sites have been shut down by authorities in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But, one can still set up a tent in their backyard or even their living room and roast marshmallows while sharing funny or horror stories. Not having a tent at home is not necessary while having a quarantine camp out. One can blow up some air mattresses or layout sleeping bags, then gather all their pillows and blankets and snuggle up with their little ones and spend a quality quarantine birthday.

Make your own decorations

Birthday supplies may not be difficult to find as various restrictions have been lifted by going out to get birthday supplies that cannot be necessarily deemed as an essential task. There are various DIY videos available on the internet which make it easier for people to make their own decorations for birthday celebrations. Get the kids involved in the birthday decoration making as it will also allow them to get one important art and crafts extra-curricular lesson.

Scavenger hunt

Make a list of all the items your kids will need to locate around the neighbourhood. When they finally find all the items, they can be given a treat of either cupcakes or ice cream or chocolates, based on your preference. One can also print out or draw the items if their kid is too young to read. Whereas, neighbours and local loved ones can also be included in the scavenger hunt by asking them to leave different special items in their windows or their yards for your kids to enjoys a drive-by scavenger hunt adventure.

