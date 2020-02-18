Space Hacks For Kitchen To Maximise Your Kitchen Space And Storage

For those who are looking to maximise their kitchen storage, follow these tips. There are many creative and budget-friendly kitchen hacks that will help you to make space for all your utensils. These clever ideas and tips to make the most out of your kitchen space.

Here are some smart storage hacks for small a small kitchen

Install a slide-out drawer

This is a clever solution for a kitchen that has less counter space. By making a hole on the top of the counter, you can also fit a small trash can inside the slide-out drawer. This trash can could be used for dump peels and pits of the fruits or veggies.

Turn one shelf into two

With the help of wire shelf risers, the shelves storage can be multiplied. This makes more space which will help you store most of your dishware. This storage will also make more room for your favourite mugs, dishes and cute bowls.

Add drawers to deep cabinets

In order to store your table linens, cloth napkins, the durable plastic drawers are of great help. These plastic containers are easily available online and even in stores. These drawers will help you maximise your storage space.

Magnetic Knife Bar

Installing this magnetic knife bar is a fantastic hack which will help you to clear out the space that is occupied by your knives. This also looks very professional. Hanging your knives and other metallic kitchen utensils on this magnetic bar also look neat and organized.

Wire hanging basket for fruits and veggies

The three tired hanging baskets are the perfect solution to save the storage that is occupied by your fruits etc. This hanging basket can be installed at the corner of your kitchen. It is great for storing garlic, onions, bananas, avocados and oranges.

