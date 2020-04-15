Here Are Some Cleaning Tips & Tricks With Basic Household Items Like Lemon And Onions

Amid the lockdown, one of the most productive things that one can do to pass their time is to clean their house. You might be wondering from where can one get the necessary requirements to clean their house at this time but all you will need is a few items which are within your reach. Here’s taking a look a look at a few everyday products to use while spring cleaning the house.

Baking soda

It is reported that the use of baking soda makes a great kitchen cleaning product. Not only can one remove tough stains but it also helps in eliminating foul odours. As per reports, it is said that to use baking soda in your kitchen, one can make a paste by mixing baking soda with little water. You can then apply this paste on the required surface with a sponge or cloth and scrub thoroughly.

Toothpaste

The toothpaste you use can come handy to clean your household items. As per reports, toothpaste helps in cleaning your house by using it on your switchboards, it also removes food odours in your kitchen. It is also said to remove scuffs on leather and vinyl shoes. White toothpaste is also used to polish gold, silver and brass items at home.

Vinegar

According to reports, it is said that vinegar is a mild acid, which works wonders in being your best friend while cleaning the house. It is also said that vinegar can be used to do anything from removing tough stains to unclogging drains. It also helps in disinfecting, to deodorizing, and it can even be used to remove stickers.

Onion

Onions are said to be one of the best helpers during cleaning as it helps in cleaning grills, removing bad odours, cleaning barbeque pits. It also acts as a mosquito repellent.

Lemon

Lemon juice is said to be one of the best natural cleaners due to its low pH and antibacterial properties. Lemon can be used in cleaning bathrooms, microwaves, fridge it is also commonly used as a fridge freshener. Lemon is also used to remove tough stains from your cutting board.

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com