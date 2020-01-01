Take A Look At Different Chandelier Designs To Improve Your Home Decor

A chandelier hung in the middle your hall can add oodles of brightness and style in your house. It is one such statement light which can instantly alleviate the overall look of the room to a great extent. At times, people aren't aware there's a humungous variety in the types of chandeliers available in the market. In fact, chandeliers come in several sizes and at a varied cost range. From cheap to expensive, from round to long, there's no dearth in chandeliers designs and types. Take a look at the different type of chandelier designs you can choose from your home decor.

Also Read: Home Decor: Candles That Work As Mood Enhancers And Aid To Relieve Stress

Crystal Chandelier

This is the most popular type of chandelier, which people generally opt for. A crystal chandelier comes in various sizes and mostly in multiple tiers. A crystal chandelier is something guests immediately notice as soon as they walk in your drawing-room. If it's a massive one, then nothing like it. A single chandelier can add a lot to the home decor.

Also Read: Home Decor: Take A Look At Some Amazing Dining Table Décor Ideas

Traditional Chandelier

Traditional chandeliers are those which never go out fashion. This particular type of chandelier now comes with embedded lights shaped in a candle-like cover. In ancient times, people used actual candles, as the concept of electricity was not prevalent and he concept, today, has been incorporated into modern home decor. Adding a traditional chandelier to your home decor will give your house a rustic yet natural look.

Also Read: Home Decor: Trendy Ideas To Revamp The Dull Walls In Your Home

Bowl Chandelier

This type of chandelier is something you will find mostly in hotels or restaurants. They come in many sizes and look really cute when accompanied by several other lights or bulbs in the same room. As the name suggests, bowl chandeliers have a bowl-like shape to them.

Also Read: Home Decor: Various Tips And Tricks For Decorating Your Micro Homes

Sputnik Chandelier

A sputnik chandelier is something you must have seen in a movie theatre's entrance or in hotel rooms. They have spikes like design which are in a great quantity. The very design of this quirky type of chandelier is really attractive and unique. They come in various shades but most people opt for shades of gold and silver.

Also Read: Home Decor: Tips And DIY Artwork Ideas To Decorate Your Walls