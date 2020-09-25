Tara Sutaria Gives Major Home Decor Inspiration With Pastel Shades And A Floral Vibe; See

It’s been over six months since most industries in India were put on halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As India continues to endure and put forth a strong fight against the rapidly spreading virus, most people have chosen to stay indoors despite the restrictions being eased by the government. With working hours largely reduced as commuting is controlled, which has resulted in people pursuing their hobbies including Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, who recently displayed her home decor essentials on her Instagram story.

Style you house just like Tara Sutaria

On Thursday, September 25, Tara Sutaria shared a picture of her glass table giving home décor hints to her fans. The picture included a floral white container which is filled with flower petals. Along with it, placed behind is a massive glass bowl, which again has petals placed at the bottom, accompanied with a candle to illuminate her marble table as well as her room.

While sharing the photo, the actor reminded fans about the importance of little things that can do wonders to one’s house decoration. Her photo is an apt combination of pastel shades which is giving away a calm and serene vibe to her home. Take a look at how Tara Sutaria styles her home here:

Previously, while celebrating the Parsi New Year, Tara posted a picture of her Navroze table, which sees a collection of objects that symbolises nature. With an artistic painting placed right above the table, her new year was spent arranging just the right stuff to make her home appear quite splendid. From a beautiful mirror to a humungous glass candle-holder, the decoration screamed everything floral.

A huge marble vase, filled with flowers, is placed right beneath the table, not only that but flowers are also placed everywhere on the surface, with candles illuminating the place. An eccentric perfume bottle, incennse sticks and a photo frame to complete the aesthetically decorated table. Check out the pictures of Tara Sutaria’s table here that will give you home decor ideas in abundance:

