Tips And Tricks To Remove Holi Stains From Rugs And Door Mats

While doormats and rugs are an essential part of home decor, they can be a pain when it comes to the Holi clean-up. The colour always inevitably leaves a stain on them making them useless or the gulal seems almost impossible to get rid of. However, with Holi 2020 just around the corner, here are a few rug cleanings tips and advises on how to clean doormats.

Vacuum cleaners to clean rugs and carpets

Vacuum cleaners are the easiest way to clean rugs and mats. Vacuuming the rugs and mats regularly prevents dust particles from damaging the fibres. Similarly, dry colours can also be easily removed from them. But one also needs to keep in mind the manufacturer's guidelines while following such tips on how to clean rugs. Especially if one has a silk rug or carpet then dry cleaning them seems to be the best option.

Also Read: Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez’s Music Video To Be A Perfect Holi Treat

Colour fastness test to clean rugs and carpet

Handmade rugs are easier to clean. They can be cleaned with warm water or cleaning solutions even if they contain rigid colour spots. This is because handmade rugs have a fixed colour. But machine rugs, mats and carpets, on the other hand, are very difficult to clean.

However, one can clean them with a cleaning solution, but it needs to be tested first. Apply some solution to the affected area and blot it with a white paper. If the colour starts to bleed than the solution must not be used. However, if the result is otherwise, then apply it to the affected area. One can also use baking powder if it is a dry spot.

Also Read: Holi Decoration Ideas For School Bulletin Boards, Corridors And More; Read On

Warm water and detergent to clean rugs and carpets

When looking for tips and tricks on how to clean doormats, this is the best and easiest solution. One needs to remove the furniture since the carpet or rug needs to be cleaned outside. Once done with this, one needs to make a solution of warm water, detergent and shampoo. The shampoo in the solution provides softness to the carpet or rug piles. One needs to make sure the flow of water is in the direction of the piles. After the washing is finished, the carpet or rug needs to be hung outside to dry.

Also Read: Holi Decoration Ideas For Your Office That Will Add A Pop Of Colour To Your Workspace

Also Raed: Mouni Roy And Sunny Singh Soak In Colours For 'Holi Mein Rangeeley' Song, Watch Video