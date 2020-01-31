Tips To Get Rid Of Cockroaches By Using These Smart Methods!

As per some reports, it is estimated that there are 4,000 different species of cockroaches across the world. When found in a kitchen, cockroaches can spread a serious infection. Cockroaches hide in such places inside the kitchen where you cannot reach but, there are a few solutions of how to keep them away and get rid of these little pests.

Tips to keep cockroaches at bay at home

Keep your house clean

This is the most obvious but also the most essential and easiest ways to keep cockroaches away. Cockroaches usually attract to leftover food crumbs. Thus, one needs to ensure wiping of the kitchen counters with an antibacterial spray. Never even leave the dishes in the sink overnight.

Seal the leaks and cracks

Cockroaches breed perfectly in a moist condition and can live for months without eating, but require water. If you happen to keep the kitchen clean but still find cockroaches in your kitchen, ensure fixing of all the leakages and fix taps.

Boric acid

Boric acid is one of the best home remedies for cockroaches. You can try this DIY approach by mixing equal amounts of boric acid, flour and sugar to make a dough. Set these dough balls around the house where cockroaches are most found. Boric acid can kill the cockroaches and thus you can place it at the extreme corners of your house.

Liquid Concentrates

Liquid concentrates which are brought from the store are specially made to kill cockroaches. Some of them are supposed to be diluted so, for the right amount of dilution, check the bottle for instructions. Spray this liquid into cracks and corners and other areas where cockroaches are found. You can even mop the floor and wipe counters with this solution.

Store brought traps

Another effective method to keep cockroaches at bay is to place store-bought traps around the house. The sticky solution works effectively as cockroaches stick on it and get trapped. Make sure to keep checking these traps periodically.

