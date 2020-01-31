Tips To Get Rid Of Rats: Follow These Easy Tips To Keep Rodents At Bay

Rats might be tiny but they have all the power to wreak havoc in your home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the rats spread a dozen diseases all over the world as people can get infected if they come in contact with rat urine, faeces or even saliva.

Even the mites or ticks that feed on a rat's body is equally contagious and infectious resulting in various diseases. Check out the ways by which you can ensure to keep rats out of your house as the winters are coming and this is the time when these rodents enter the house for food.

Tips to keep rats out of your house

Check your trash cans - Use rat resistant containers and keep all the trash and compost outside of your home. Do not let any food-related trash pile in the vicinity of your home. Keep your trash sealed to keep it rodent proof.

Garden tip - Keep your surrounding tall grasses trimmed to a short height as dark and dense places are a suitable habitat for rats. Do not let any tall tree branches reach your house else the rats may easily walk their way into your house.

Foundation of your house - Check for any gaps and holes present in the foundation of your building. Block the areas using wire mesh or foam.

Cleanliness - Areas where you keep the food should be always kept clean and hygienic. The kitchen area holes or gaps should be kept concealed.

Declutter - Rats like cosying up in places where they expect no human interference and cluttered areas are home for these rodents.

How to get rid of rats

Rat traps - You can use non-lethal rat traps and then release the rats into a new area far away from your home.

Rodenticides - These are poisons that work well but the only issue with them is that they take time to kill the rats.

Peppermint oil - Keep cotton balls soaked with peppermint oil in areas that have a rat infestation.

