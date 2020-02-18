Tips To Grow Bonsai Trees Faster And For A Long Time In A More Durable Way

Bonsai is a Japanese art form that uses cultivation techniques to produce, small trees in the shape and scale of full-size trees. Similar practices exist in other cultures, including the Chinese tradition of penzai or penjing from which the art originated, and the miniature living landscapes of Vietnamese Hòn Non-Bộ. The Japanese tradition dates back to a thousand years.

Purposes of bonsai are primarily contemplation for the viewer and the pleasant exercise of effort and ingenuity for the grower. In contrast with other plant cultivation practices, bonsai is not intended for the production of food or for medicine. Instead, bonsai practice focuses on long-term cultivation and shaping of one or more small trees growing in a container.

Before starting the plantation for a bonsai tree, it is important to select the right kind of tree. The tree species you select will help you to grow a good tree and the one that is easy to maintain.

Step 1

Place the planted bonsai tree in an area that receives direct sunlight for at least four hours each day. Experts at bonsaigardener.org estimate that bonsai thrives fastest and healthiest when it is kept at a temperature at or higher than 60 degrees Fahrenheit during the daylight hours.

Step 2

Water the bonsai tree every day, until the soil is moist to the touch. Bonsai trees grow fastest in soil that is kept moist at all times. Fertilise the bonsai plant every three weeks during the growing season, from early spring to later fall. Follow product instructions regarding dilution; be sure to dilute the fertiliser properly based on the size of the potting plant you used or else you risk burning the bonsai's roots with too much fertiliser.

Also Read| Gujarat woman suffering from last-stage brain tumour plants 30,000 trees

Step 3

Re-pot your bonsai plant every two years in the spring, before the growing cycle begins again. Use the same type of soil and planting pot as you did before so that the bonsai is used to its surroundings. When replanting, trim at least a third of the roots from the end to make sure they are not crushed in the pot and are healthy to absorb nutrients. Depending on the size of the roots, you may need to trim more to fit it into the pot.

Also Read| Peru to plant one million trees around iconic site of Machu Picchu

Step 4

Check your bonsai tree while watering for signs of pest infestations. Because of the constant watering the plant needs, it easily attracts insects. Treat any signs of infestation with a small dose of pesticide.

Also Read| Money Plants can improve your home's ambience; here are tips on how to take care of it

Also Read| Best indoor plants for low light and tips on how to care for them

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock