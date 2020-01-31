Kitty Party Games For Ladies That You Must Check Out Right Away

A kitty party is a party or a casual social gathering of women that usually happens every once in a while. Kitty means the total sum of money collected from each member at the party, hence the name. The money is then distributed to each member, as per their share. That person throws a party, which is the Kitty party.

At the party, the ladies gather around, have a chat, food and drinks. Mainly, they play games. These games are to have fun and a good time among themselves. Each member gets a turn to host the party and make arrangements for food, entertainment, and even takes care of the entire party. Here is the list of Kitty Party games that you can consider in your next one.

Ladies Guessing Game

This is one of the easiest and most popular kitty party games. There are a few things that you require here. These include a paper, pen and a bowl. Each member will have to write one lie and two truths about herself on a piece of paper. Then collect all the papers, fold them, and put them in a bowl. Next, one person has to pull out a folded paper from the bowl at random. Then read out the lie and facts to the group of players. The person who guesses the player in question first is the winner.

Handbag Queen

The player will make a list of everything found in her bag like credit cards, perfumes, lipsticks, handkerchief, etc. The player can make a list of as many things as possible. The player with the maximum number of items wins the game.

Feel Your Partner

This game is played with blindfolds. One person in the pair will be blindfolded. The pair of the blindfolded person will also be made to sit among the rest. The blindfolded person will then have to identify her partner by feeling the faces of the seated people. You can make your own rules in this game.