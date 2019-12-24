Best Ways To Decorate Candles Beautifully In The Shortest Possible Time

Lighting candles is the simplest way in which one can brighten up a room. When they are induced with different fragrances, candles can freshen up the entire room. But, instead of investing in plain candles, one can embellish them and transform them into something much more exciting and interesting to look at. These decorations cost next to nothing and can be done at home easily. If one is wondering about how to decorate candles, the following ideas will definitely give them a reference point from which they can even develop their own designs.

Easiest Candle Decoration Ideas for the Buffing Artist

Glitter decorations

Materials required:

Loose glitter

Glue or mod podge

Paper

Tape

Candle

Method:

The parts that do not get the glitter should be covered up first. To do this, one can lightly trace the design they have in mind on the candle, and then cover up the places that remain plain with paper fixed with scotch tape.

Once the paper is secure, one can take the mod podge on a sponge and apply a generous amount on the remaining surface of the candle.

Then, the glitter should be poured over the candle so that the whole surface is covered completely. The excess glitter must be dusted off.

Keeping the candle upright, the paper should be removed, and voila! The glitter design on the candle will be visible.

Painting decorations

Materials required:

Candle

Soap and candle varnish

Painter's tape or elastic bands

Rubbing alcohol

Paint

Method:

First and foremost, the candle should be cleaned thoroughly by using rubbing alcohol and a clean tissue paper.

After that, the soap and candle varnish should be applied to the body of the candle and allowed to dry overnight. This can be done by using an old wet makeup sponge.

Next, one can use painter’s tape or elastic bands to cover off certain sections of the candle if they do not want to paint the entire candle. The tape can also be used to create interesting designs on the candle.

The rest of the candle should be painted using acrylic paint, and then left to dry overnight. Once the paint is somewhat dry, the tape or bands should be removed carefully.

For the finishing touch, one can apply another coat of varnish to give the candle a glossy finish.

The painted candle is ready.

Jewel decorations

Materials required:

Strong adhesive

Craft jewels

Candles

Method:

If one wants to decorate their candles more easily, they can use the jewel method of candle decoration.

For this type of decoration, all one needs to do is paste different craft jewels like rhinestones on the body of the candle in interesting patterns to give it a regal, vintage feel.

Conclusion:

You may want to design your own candles for setting the mood right at your home or for some other reason. The above-discussed candle decoration ideas give you a starting point, and you can continue to explore more such ideas. Light up your ambiance with such creatively decorated candles!

