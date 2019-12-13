Trouble Removing A Cork From A Bottle? Here Are The Best Hacks

People come up with numerous solutions when asked how to remove cork from a bottle, but one needs to follow the different ways properly and with caution. Only then will the various ways to remove bottle cork work with minimal challenges. There are some indigenous ways for which you might need simple tools to carry out the job flawlessly. Here are some cork removal hacks that you can try.

6 Innovative Methods to Remove a Cork from the Bottle

You can use a corkscrew to remove the bottle cork, but in case you do not have one, then you can use some other tools. You will need a screwdriver, a hammer, and a screw. Push the screw inside the cork with the help of the hammer, so the screw penetrates deep inside the cork and then just try to draw out the screw with the help of the screwdriver. This way, the screw will come out along with the cork.



Suppose you don't have any tool available at home, then the best way to pop open the bottle is to wrap it nicely in a towel or some shock-absorbing cloth. Ensure that the bottle is wrapped entirely and then smack the base of the bottle on the wall while maintaining a horizontal position. You have to continue this smacking until the cork starts to come out of the bottle. Once it has come out considerably, just pull it out by applying some force.

You can also use a wooden spoon to remove a cork. The long handle of the wooden spoon is ideal for pushing the cork into the bottle. This way, you can open your bottle easily. This hack might seem a little improbable, but if you can’t think of anything, then just simply slice the cork off. This method is known as sabrage. Now to perform this method again, you need a very sharp knife or a sabre or a machete. However, this method might not be easy on the very first go.



A serrated knife or your car keys can work wonders in removing the cork. Just push the keys or the sharp serrated knife deep into the cork perpendicularly and pull it out using some strength. Your job will be done.

Heating the bottle might be a great idea to remove the cork. Boil water in a deep vessel and then dip your bottle in it after taking the vessel off the heat; the cork will gradually come out. You can try this method in winters, but be extremely careful about the water temperature; glass bottles can crack on getting exposed to boiling water.

