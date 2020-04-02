The Debate
Alternate Exercises To Try At Home Using Flower Pots, Tissue Rolls, And Others

Home

Here are some alternate exercises one can do during the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Check out the list of alternative workouts.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
alternate exercises

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the novel coronavirus spread i the country. The 21-day coronavirus lockdown has forced all the businesses to shut their shops. While gyms are closed amid the coronavirus lockdown, exercising at home has become a hassle for many. However, there are a few actors who have opted for various workouts at home during the lockdown. Here are some videos of their home workouts. Check them out. 

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Home Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Home workouts during coronavirus lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur (@kaurdalljiet) on

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur used her son Jaydon as the weight to complete her workout. In an interview with an online portal, she even motivated everyone to exercise at night. She exclaimed that due to her night workout, she gets a good sleep. 

Also Read | Quarantine Tips To Maintain Mental Well-being During Coronavirus Outbreak

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty uses flower pot to exercise. She urges everyone to try home workouts and ensures that swinging the flower pot helps her stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown. Checkout Rhea Chakraborty's home workout: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Also Read | Jennifer Winget Shares Quarantine Tips To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

On the other hand, Sophie Choudary taught all her followers to workout with a towel at home. In an interview with an online portal, Sophie revealed that she discovered the exercise with the towel at her pilates classes. She also revealed that the towel-exercise is incredible for the upper body and also helps strengthen the core. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) on

Also Read | Quarantine Tips On How To Keep Children Busy During The 21-day Lockdown

Meanwhile, Health coach Deanne Panday has an innovative way of being fit. She uses the toilet tissue rolls to exercise, which she calls-"The Multi-Purpose Toilet Roll Workout". Check Deanne Panday's tissue roll exercise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday) on

 

First Published:
COMMENT
