Types Of Rugs Materials That You Should Definitely Avoid Buying; Read

Figuring out what rug is best for your space is very essential. There are many factors to be considered when selecting the perfect rug and one of the most important is material. The rug material affects a rug's feel, durability, and function. To find the perfect rug, it is important to pick the right material to suit your needs.

While there are many materials that you should buy for various different reasons, here are the rug materials that you should avoid buying. Read ahead to know more about it in detail:

Also Read | FRIENDS Home Decor Ideas To Change Your Home Interiors Under Rs 25000

Rug materials to avoid

Sisal

Sisal is a very similar material to Jute and Sea Grass. The rug made of Sisal looks best in living rooms, high-traffic areas, and even sunny places. There is no doubt in the fact that a rug of this material looks great and comes in a lot of terrific patterns, which gives you a huge variety to choose from. However, it is a task to take care of this and you have to be very careful with it. If you spill anything on it, including water, it is next to impossible to remove the mark, and the rug will be permanently stained.

Also Read | Looking For Home Decor In Delhi? Try These Affordable Markets For Your Shopping

Silk

The material silk is very luxurious and lustrous. Rugs made of this material are often adored for their softness and subtle sheen. These rugs are good for your bedroom or low-traffic areas. A slight mistake and the beautiful looking rug will turn into a piece of waste cloth.

Also Read | Vintage Home Décor Items To Give Your House An Antique Look | See Pictures

Cotton

It is most frequently used to make flat-weave rugs. They are the most affordable material of rugs and are most commonly used in the kitchen, children’s rooms, or casual spaces. However, they don’t have a long life and aren’t long-lasting. They tear and absorb stains like a sponge. Make sure you don't spill anything on them.

Also Read | Pet-friendly Home Decor Tips To Make Your Furry Friends Feel Happy