Spincycle With Washing Machine Leaves Netizens In Awe, Call It 'genius Bit Of Engineering'

An innovative spincycle has been created that allows the user to cycle around while washing their clothes at the same time. The viral spincycle has been created by Rich Hewitt and the man explains how he made it happen. According to a report by Insider, Rich Hewitt came up with the idea when he was tasked with washing several clothes at a time. Thus he decided to combine the mechanisms and create something exceptional as the spincycle. The video of him using the spincycle has gone viral and netizens are amused after watching it work so effortlessly. The video has been shared several times and has been gaining quite a lot of attention from viewers all around the world.

Viral spincycle demonstrates how a cycle can be used to wash clothes

The concept of the spincycle came to Rich Hewitt when he was at Burundi. During his time there, he was tasked with washing a huge pile of clothes with his hands. It was then when he decided to go ahead and create a unique spincycle. The machine works off a cycle. A drum or container can be attached to the spincycle through a certain mechanism used to hold it in place. From there, the user needs to place the drum or container in such a way that the wheels connect with it. Rich Hewitt used a rubber coating to keep the drum and the cycle’s wheel in place. Several holders too were placed to ensure that the drum stays still in one place. The clothes one would wish to wash go into the drum. From there, the user needs to simply paddle through the cycle and the drum too gets spun around with the wheel.

Source: Insider Twitter account

For the spincycle to work, the cycle needs to be stationed on a stand, thus preventing the cycle from moving forward. The wheels need to be suspended off the ground to allow the drum to be spun around and thus create a washing machine like effect. Rich Hewitt used his spincycle to demonstrate this process. After watching the video, several netizens were amazed by the innovation and the combination of the cycle and the drum. Rich Hewitt received tremendous praise from people over Twitter who were truly amazed by his work that could possibly keep one fit as well as get daily chores done.

Is there anything the bicycle can't do?! https://t.co/5pR1lrPdGU — Ciarán Ferrie (@ccferrie) July 16, 2020

Simple effective and cheap. Inventions like that change for the better many lifes in those countries — Raphael Ramatis (@rramatis) July 15, 2020

It's like doing your laundry on your way to work. Genius! ðŸ‘ https://t.co/t4XZnCTulR — Notsotypicalmasahista (@Notsotypicalma1) July 15, 2020

