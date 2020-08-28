What Is Claustrophobia? What Are The Symptoms? Some Myths Debunked

Claustrophobia is a phobia that is triggered by an irrational and intense fear of enclosed spaces. Shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, and sweating are among the few. Claustrophobia is one of the most common phobias and its impact can be severe on a person’s life. However, Claustrophobia can be treated and cured by various techniques or by seeking help from professionals.

What is claustrophobia?

Claustrophobia is defined as an anxiety disorder, by WebMD.com, which is caused by an intense fear of enclosed spaces. It is most commonly felt at places like elevators, rooms without windows or doors, crowded spaces, jam-packed highways, etc. While some people feel claustrophobic at all these places but some people might feel claustrophobic only in certain spaces, like MRI machines and caves. In this condition, people fear that the enclosed spaces are moving closer inside. They feel like they are unable to breathe, feel suffocated, and might fear their lives. This leads to a person feeling anxiety or even panic attacks.

Image credits: Shutterstock

Read Also | 'In The Soop' Episode 2 Shows BTS Band Members Recalling Their Old Memories & Having Fun

Symptoms of claustrophobia

Symptoms of claustrophobia have can be different in different people. It ranges from mild nervousness to a panic attack. Certain common symptoms are given below:

Shortness of breath

Fast heartbeat

Sweating

Shaking or trembling

Nausea

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Hot flashes

Hyperventilation

Chest tightness or pain

Confusion or disorientation

Headache

Numbness

Choking sensation

Urge to use the bathroom

Fear of harm or illness

Read Also | Fans Go Berserk As Anushka-Virat Announce Pregnancy, Say 'god Bless Little Kohli'

Image credits: Shutterstock

Myths Debunked

Myth: Claustrophobia is a rare condition

Claustrophobia is one of the most commonly found phobias in people. Therecoveryvillage.com reveals that around 5-7% (this equals in millions) of the world's population suffer from Claustrophobia.

Myth: Claustrophobia can be avoided by avoided enclosed spaces

Claustrophobia is an intense fear of enclosed spaces. Some people who have claustrophobia get uncomfortable even thinking about enclosed spaces. Moreover, in everyday life, it is hard to avoid the use of elevators, crowded rooms, which shall affect one’s quality of life. Therefore, one must try to get treatment for the condition.

Myth: Claustrophobia is a life long disorder

Claustrophobia is not a lifelong disorder and can be easily treated by seeking professional help or it can be treated by following certain instructions by medical professionals.

Read Also | David Warner Dances On The Hook Step Of Sanjay Dutt's Character From PK Film; Watch

Read Also | Home Improvement's Tim Allen & Richard Karn To Reunite For A Competition; Read Here

Image credits: Shutterstock