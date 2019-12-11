Aquarius Horoscope For December 12, 2019 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) is ruled by the planet Uranus. Planet Uranus governs innovation and technology. Aquarians are people who think big, they become so focused on their work that they neglect their surroundings. Aquarians, the people belonging to the 11th astrological sign of the zodiac, are known to be discoverers, inventors, visionaries, and adventurers. Read ahead to know how the day will go for you.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For December 8, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Aquarius- What to expect today?

The mighty Aquarius sign is predicted to be in a crappy mood today, a little more than usual. Make sure to have an optimistic outlook as you head for the day. Do not entangle yourself into rigid schedules that demand unbending commitments. Flexibility may serve you as an asset today.

Love

Prioritise your partner’s need to make them feel loved and valued. Make room for some quality time today irrespective of the million unfinished tasks on your plate. An affectionate gesture for your lover today can be extremely persuasive. Be a good listener and do not run into conclusions without proper explanations. Be supportive of your partner's decisions and do not hesitate to open up with honesty. It's a good day to confess something that you might have kept in the dark all this time.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For December 10, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Career

Try to keep your guard down and be open to professional advice. A headway at work can be anticipated. Spontaneous business dealings and critical financial decisions are definite forerunners. Seek for closure and conclusion-oriented thoughts but do not take shortcuts for the same. Going out of your way for being of help can backfire. Do not let anyone manipulate your way out of a pre-planned route. Be true to your beliefs and make sure to not land into long term decisions that do not provide security and justice to your notions. Make sure to critically analyse all aspects of a business deal before investing a dime.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For December 9, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Health

A well-balanced diet and a well-trained mind are essentials for the day. Keep calm and indulge in stress-relieving exercises like meditation and yoga. Stay hydrated and step out in the open-aired spaces after frequent intervals if you feel suffocated. Do not starve yourself while keeping up with your jam-packed schedules.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For December 6, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Family

Stay connected to your loved ones and do not let age-old misunderstandings get in your way of making new memories that you'll cherish forever. Learn to forgive and forget. Catching up with your dear ones is never a bad idea. A phone call is more powerful than you think it is. Don't hold back from opening-up since it might swerve as a relief big time.