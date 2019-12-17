Aquarius Horoscope For December 18 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Despite the name, Aquarius is actually an air sign represented by the water bearer. The most common traits that Aquarians have are that they are free-spirited and eccentric by nature. Aquarians are not known to compromise their ideals and morals for anyone. Their unusual hobbies and eccentric nature win them many friends, but in the end, they always stand alone.

Aquarius Horoscope for December 18, 2019

What to expect today?

Today will bring about heavy mood swings for you. Your closed ones will be shocked with your behaviour and will also find it difficult to deal with you. Regardless, keep your guard up, and do not indulge in making any uncalled-for decisions. It is advised that you focus on getting you current work and assignments done.

Love

The stars seem to have planned a romantic evening for you. You will spend some quality time with you partner today. Even though you will enjoy every minute of this time, it is advised that you do not impose your views on your partner. Spendign time reading together or dancing will enliven your time.

Career

Take a small step back today and let your superiors and seniors take charge at work. Avoid confrontation as your colleagues may not like it and that might cause them to speak ill about you behind your back. Remain calm and maintain good relations with people at your work place.

Health

The rising work pressure and pile of pending work will lead to stress. This will take a toll on your health and make you feel like you need to take a break. Don't let this upset you and try to complete your tasks as soon as possible with best effeciency from your side.

Finance

If you are planning on investing in market today, this is not a good day for it. The planets don't seem to be favourable for you, wait for a better time. Your financial decisions may not be spot on today, so, refrain yourself from making any decisions in that regard.

