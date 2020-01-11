Aquarius Horoscope For January 12,2020 - Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some Important facts about Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 3,2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius-What to expect today?

Family:

Sometimes one has to let go of things that are bothering them in order to maintain a calm and peaceful environment at home, and today is that day. Try to focus on staying away from a situation at home which might lead to a heated argument. Also, it's best to go for a movie or an outing with family today, as you need to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Health:

You might feel a little unwell towards the second half of the day. Try to stay away from cold food items and drinks as they aggravate the issue of cold. The best option is to rest today as much as possible. Also, practice some meditation and yoga for relaxing the mind and body.

Career:

You need to stop behaving and acting like a miser all the time. The key here is to invest as much possible in secured policies or scheme, with sure short returns. It is advisable to seek advice from family before investing your savings. You are about to experience a calm day at work today.

Love:

Express yourself. Try to stay as honest as possible with your partner. It's high time to spend some quality time with your partner, whom you have been ignoring lately. Go for a little jaunt or just for a walk on the beach nearby.