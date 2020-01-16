Aquarius Horoscope For January 17, 2020 - Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some Important facts about Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 4 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Green

Aquarius-What to expect today?

Today might be quite a lucky day for Aquarians. You will be in a good mood the entire day today. You might also realize that this feeling was always within you. Your lucky colour for today is white and grey and your lucky number is 9,16 and 28.

Love:

Spend some time with your partner today as it is the perfect time for a perfect getaway. Make sure you have ample time to spend with your family members because it will give you peace of mind. Singles are likely to meet someone new and take a step ahead in life.

Career:

Don't think about a career change anytime soon as planning for a long-term goal may prove beneficial at this point. Today you have to be careful while making decisions as far as your official decisions are at stake. Be patient and thoughtful about your career decisions.

Health:

You will be extremely proud of your body. But you should not take your health for granted. Be sure to feed your body the food it needs. Plenty of exercise in the fresh air with the like-minded individuals is a vibrant source of energy you will enjoy. You will be surprised to see how much your body is giving you in return.

Family:

Sometimes, one has to let go of things that are bothering them in order to maintain a calm and peaceful environment at home, and today is that day. Try to focus on staying away from a situation at home which might lead to a heated argument. Also, it's best to go for a movie or an outing with family today, as you need to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

