Aquarius Horoscope For January 18, 2020 - Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some Important facts about Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 6 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius-What to expect today?

Today you might have a busy day at work. You might also get annoyed for some reason today but everything will be alright at the end of the day. You should always accept the unexpected things in life. A thing which you were waiting for a long time, you might get it today.

Love

Spend some time with your partner today as it is the perfect time for a perfect getaway. Make sure you have ample time to spend with your family members because it will give you peace of mind. Singles are likely to meet someone new and take a step ahead in life. They should seize this opportunity.

Career

You do not seem to be treating yourself as you should be. Remember that the people in your life will come, go and some might stay, you do not need to worry about them. You should be focused on your goals instead. You should not miss any opportunities which come your way.

Health

Don't go overboard, your back is crying for help. Avoid changing your furniture arrangement. Don't carry heavyweight or try to shift heavy things on your own. You might end up dealing with a severe injury.

Family

Pay close attention to your family members and seek their help if you need it. Spend time with your siblings and deepen the bond you have with them. This is the time to strengthen your relationships so don't lose that opportunity. Keep your family close and look out for them. Also, there might be a sibling or a cousin who requires help regarding their issues. Seek them out and help them get their affairs in order.

