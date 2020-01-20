Aquarius Horoscope For January 21,2020 - Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some important facts about Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 3,2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius Predictions -What to expect today?

Family:

Your family is happy with the changes they see in you. From spending more quality time with them to being a good listener, everything you are doing currently is working in your favour. Keep on walking this path which fetches happiness to your loved ones. Surprising them with a dessert treat can truly make them happy.

Health:

Take a break from your hectic schedule and relax. Go for a spa session or pamper yourself. It’s important to get rid-off all the stress you’ve been bearing for quite some time now. If you’re having any health issues today, do not avoid them under any circumstances. As it might aggravate in the prospective future.

Career:

You are working hard on the work front. Moreover, your ideas are appreciated and valued. But the only thing that is becoming difficult for you is increasing expectations from the superior’s end. Support your skills by monetary investment, as it will give you better returns in the future.

Love:

You love to spend time with your partner irrespective of how busy you are. Your pursuit of happiness with your loved one is one of the things that will keep you going. You will take your loved one to a getaway and surprise them with a romantic dinner below the stars. Express yourself. Try to stay as honest as possible with your partner.