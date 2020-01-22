Aquarius Horoscope For January 23, 2020: Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some important facts about the Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 3,2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius Predictions -What to expect today?

Family:

You might face a backlash from some family members as certain promises made by you might be broken due to a hectic schedule ahead. It is best to inform about your situation in advance and reason out before concluding to anything irrational. Also, stay calm and try to handle the situation peacefully.

Health:

Feeling emotionally overwhelmed may affect your health and inner peace. This may lead to headaches and unnecessary stress. Try to keep yourself away from such emotional elements and keep your mind healthy. Defend yourself and be ready to take control over things. If you are inclined to be the center of attraction, enroll in some physical activity.

Career:

There’s a very strong possibility of opening new avenues of communication for your business, which will further promote your work on a larger scale with respect to finances. Also, try to dedicate more time to research. Spend time with respect to the expansion of your business to earn more money.

Love:

Do not shy away from expressing yourself. If you are in a relationship already, try to spend some quality time with your partner. Go for a little jaunt or just for a walk on the beach nearby. Spend some quality time with your partner and do not crib about your workplace issues in front of him or her.