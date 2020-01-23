Aquarius Horoscope For January 24, 2020: Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Also Read: Aquarius Horoscope For January 23, 2020: Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Some important facts about the Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 3,2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Yellow

Also Read: Aquarius Horoscope For January 22, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Aquarius Predictions -What to expect today?

Family:

There might be certain expectations from you in your family life. It might overwhelm you at first. Calm yourself. Refrain from acting in the heat of the moment to prevent further complications. You will need to remain patient today, even if the circumstances seem tough. Your emotions need to be under your control, do not let them rule you

Also Read: Aquarius Horoscope For January 21,2020 - Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Health:

Lately, you have not taken your health seriously and the impact has been adverse. From mild cold to intense muscle pain you have experienced every kind of health issues the past year, do not repeat this mistake again and start afresh. Make sure you opt for a healthier lifestyle pattern now onwards.

Career:

Your horoscope for today indicates a regular day. The day is likely to go pretty well, without any major issues on the work front. A great opportunity may be coming your way. You will have a fulfilling day at work, unlike other days. Shopping could be on your mind but keep a tab of all your expenses. Avoid any unnecessary expenditures.

Also Read: Aquarius Horoscope For January 19, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

Love:

Nothing has remained the same for a long time. Your partner and you don’t seem to get along as well anymore. You will realise that the connection of your heart is stronger but you must communicate, and get rid off all the misunderstandings. Invest time in your relationship it's high time now.