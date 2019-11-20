Aquarians are known to be rather assertive and are not known to “go with the flow”. They are also rather analytical and will look after every pros and cons before making any decision. Aquarians are known to love their independence which might prove to be difficult sometimes. However, they are popular among other Zodiacs for their easy-going nature.

Aquarius Horoscope For November 21 - Daily Prediction For Aquarius

About Today

You might be in the midst of a strong bond while working with someone today. It may or may not be a romantic attraction, but you will be fascinated. This will most likely be a temporary emotion and will fade away by tomorrow. You will need to focus your current relationship which you have built, as that is more important.

Love

You may seem a bit confused and find yourself speaking the truth to your partner. Speaking the truth seems like the right option because they may or may not be your future partner, but doing the right thing helps. Try to avoid doing anything that will make you and your partner detract from the relationship.

Work

You will need to be more hardworking than you usually are. You may not find it a requirement but due to some lustrous opportunity coming around you must be ready. Avoid taking long breaks and rather focus on your work and dedicate yourself to it. Do not forget that you work to get successful. You will have an ample amount of space to grow in terms of money, this week. However, you will have to put in immense efforts and it sure will pay off.

Health

Try to exercise more as your health may be affected due to the weather, and eating habits. You will notice yourself slowing down due to multiple factors, it is time to give up your habits that are the primal cause for this. Try to go for a walk, maybe even exercise while you’re at it. Your body needs care and it needs to be repaired from the damage, or else there will be unfavourable consequences.

