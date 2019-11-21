Aquarians are known to be rather assertive and are not known to “go with the flow”. They are also rather analytical and will look after every pros and cons before making any decision. Aquarians are known to love their independence which might prove to be difficult sometimes. However, they are popular among other Zodiacs for their easy-going nature.

Aquarius Horoscope for November 22 - Daily Prediction for Aquarius

What to expect today?

An amazing opportunity may come to you soon, Aquarius. And while it might seem quite exciting, there might be some element of it that can cause you some concern. Don’t rush in because you fear you will miss out if you don’t. Ask any questions that will address your concerns, and see if you can change or refine those aspects that don’t work for you. It’s only a great opportunity if it’s great for you. There may be a way to make it perfect.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 21 | Daily Prediction For Aquarius

Love

If you have recently been through a difficult relationship and emerged strong, then you will benefit by getting out and broadening and expanding your circle of friends, as much as possible. An exciting opportunity to leave the past behind, and start out on a new and exciting future is offered today. Soon you will regain your confidence.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 19, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Career

Sometimes you wish that you could do your work completely undisturbed by anyone as if you are in a bubble. However, unfortunately, this will certainly not be the case for today. In fact, quite the opposite is true, so don't try to hideaway. It won't work.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 13, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Health

There is a lot of positive use in fire, but it must be contained. Discipline is the name of the game. Use your mind to convince yourself to get your running shoes on, to prepare a healthy dinner, or to get up and refill your water glass.

Also Read | Aquarius Horoscope For November 12, 2019 | Aquarius Daily Prediction

Family

Family time and celebrations are crucial for the growth of your family. Only when you spend more time with them, the bond will grow stronger. Also, keep calm if your children start arguing with you. At such times you should try to maintain peace and harmony so that your family is not affected by anything.