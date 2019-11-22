Aquarius Horoscope For November 23 - Daily Prediction For Aquarius

People with Aquarius as their zodiac sign are known for their assertiveness. They stick to what they have decided for themselves. They deal with a problem by analysing it till they find the crux of the issue. They tend to lean towards independence no matter what the situation is. They want to deal with everything by themselves instead of seeking help. They are also trustworthy as they tend to be authentic and real with their suggestions and opinions.

What to expect today?

There might be a lot of things happening together for you. You need to deal with all of them one by one. Do not succumb to pressure. You will have to learn to multi-task if you wish to manage your time well. Work hard and the reward for you will follow eventually. Have faith in yourself and keep going with the flow.

Love

You need to relax a bit on the love front. You have to make sure you are not the only one putting in your hundred per cent at this moment. You also have to let the other person talk and put his/her efforts. Always keep in mind that there are two people in the relationship. For the people who are uncertain about their partner’s feelings, you might be in for a surprise today.

Career

You will make a new friend at work today. You might feel like the person is not trustworthy. There is no harm in giving them a chance. Maintain a distance if you feel the energy is not right. It might start a little awkward but there are chances of you both bonding well over time.

Health

Today is all about how you feel. You might feel like cheating on your diet and taking a break. Treat yourself with something tasty but do not get carried away. Exercise right after the consumption to make sure it doesn’t catch up on your skin. You might experience a slight headache today, but there is nothing to worry about, just keep yourself hydrated.

Family

You might have a good time with your family today. You will notice that it has been pending for a while. You will feel good about the time you have spent. If you have been experiencing some friction lately with a sibling, try to talk it out. This will help you get rid of the unwanted stress you have been facing lately.

