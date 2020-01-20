The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Aries Horoscope For January 21, 2020 - Know Your Aries Daily Predictions

Horoscope

Aries are people who are born between March 21 to Apri 19. Check out what the stars have in store for you today and plan your day accordingly. Read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
aries

Aries are very bold and passionate individuals who do not shy away from expressing themselves. Aries are quite fun-loving and like living life without any restrictions. Their biggest strength is honesty. Aries are known for their outspoken personality as well. They are righteous and do not believe in being a part of something that draws towards negativity. Aries do not like indulging in any sort of unnecessary discussions and get highly frustrated when it comes to being detail-oriented.

Also Read: Daily Aries Horoscope: Here’s What You Need To Know Today | January 18, 2020

Some important facts about Aries zodiac sign

  • Aries: March 21 till April 19
  • Element: Fire
  • Lucky Colour: White, Blue and Green
  • Ruling Planet: Mars

Also Read: Daily Aries Horoscope: Here’s What You Need To Know Today | January 19, 2020

Aries Horoscope - What to expect today?

Career

You might face some complicated issues related to finances and business today. But your strong sense of judgment will help you come out of difficult situations as a winner. You can also seek out the help of your relatives with respect to money, as they might help you.

Love

You love to spend time with your partner irrespective of how busy you are. Your pursuit of happiness with your loved one is one of the things that will keep you going. You will take your loved one to a weekend getaway and surprise them with a romantic dinner below the stars.

Also Read: Daily Aries Horoscope: Here’s What You Need To Know Today | January 17, 2020

Family

Your family is happy with the changes they see in you. From spending more quality time with them to being a good listener, everything you are doing currently is working in your favour. Keep walking on this path which fetches happiness to your loved ones. Surprising them with a dessert treat can truly make them happy.

Health

Take an exercise class today and situate yourself next to the teacher, ask for help whenever needed. Get back into the child state today. You have always been an active individual who believes in leading a healthy life, and that’s how it should be. Also, try meditation as it might aid to inner peace, which will help you feel rejuvenated.

Also Read:Aries Horoscope For January 12, 2020 - Know Your Aries Daily Predictions

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ASHOK CHAVAN MAKES BIG CLAIM
OPERATION SHAHEEN BAGH STUNG
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA