Cancer Horoscope For December 11, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Cancer is the fourth zodiac sign in astrology. People who are born between June 21-July 23 fall under this sun sign. Cancerians have intense feelings, which get displayed in open. They easily get influenced by the environment and how others are feeling and thus may not be able to think straight. They are creative and love creating anything that is worthwhile.

Some Important facts about Cancer zodiac sign:

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Element: Water

Lucky Number: 7, 3 and 9

Ruling Planet: Moon

Lucky color: Pink and Black

Cancer-What to expect today?

You will be on a winning streak today. You complete every task you pick up efficiently and impress anyone who meets you. You need to make sure that you do not behave arrogantly towards your family and friends, or things might go downhill as you disappoint people.

Love

It’s never easy to continue to be in a committed relationship without any difference of opinions or arguments. There have been some issues between you and your partner, which you two have been ignoring, but its high time now to discuss them. Talk out your differences and amicably come to a conclusion.

Career

In your career horoscope, others are influencing you in regards to work. They want you to push your limits. The pace you are at is slow and is affecting you. But do not let others control your work.

Health

In your health horoscope, the planets will let you know what you are really feeling. You must focus on these things first as it will be very important to do so. This might make you go through some conflicts with your friends. The thing to keep in mind is that if he was a real friend then he/she would have understood you. To help you in your tasks you will need focus, for which you will have to eat healthily and also avoid junk food and reduce your sugar intake.

Family

It will be hard for you to interact with people today. You might also overreact to the smallest of things and feel completely misunderstood. It will help you if you take a step back. Clear out the things going on in your mind, and start calmly tackling the arguments.

