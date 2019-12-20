Cancer Horoscope For December 21, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Cancerians are born from June 21 and July 22. They belong to the water element of the zodiac group. When you do not particularly like or trust someone, and what you feel is showing in your demeanour, that person is far more likely to prove you right. People become defensive and hurt when they believe they are not liked or trusted. But if you treat someone with the same respect and kindness you would extend to someone that you do like and trust, you are likely to get a better result. Kindness and faith are contagious in a way, and it cannot hurt you to assume the best, Moonchild.

What to expect today?

You might have an exhausting day today. There will be negative people around you. You do not need to hold yourself responsible for someone else's mistake. Your lucky number for today is White and Red and lucky number is 4,7 and 32.

Love

You are a positive person and you have cleared the misunderstanding from your side from your partner. Everybody takes time to heal and eventually everything will be okay. If you are single, you might have plans to go to a party today.

Career

You might get praised for your work today. You may find yourself struggling with a dilemma now because doing what you feel is right and best may force you to speak up and go against a majority. It is always easier to go with the flow than it is to try to move against the current.

Health

Your health might not be okay today. You may visit the doctor. Take care of your health.

Money

Today might not be good today to invest your money. You need to think and take time for it. Do not make decisions after which you might regret.

