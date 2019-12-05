Cancer Horoscope For December 6, 2019 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Cancer is quite a sensitive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly moody. They are not very open about their feelings and try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Cancerians are self-driven individuals, who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some Important facts about Cancer zodiac sign:

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Element: Water

Lucky Number: 2,7 and 9

Ruling Planet: Moon

Lucky colour: white, cream

Cancer-What to expect today?

Family:

You are a little worried about how things are going at home. However, today there is no need to worry as all the misunderstanding will get sorted out. Discuss whatever is going on in your mind, because clarity is very important. Make the most of your day, surprise your family with a nice ice-cream treat at the end of the day.

Health:

Opt for a healthier lifestyle, with a more nutritious diet. Exercising every day is a must and should be an indispensable aspect of your daily routine. You might feel a little low on energy today, so try to do simpler exercises followed by brisk walking to feel better and rejuvenated.

Career:

Its high time you make some secure investments for your future in terms of financial stability. Also, look at better career opportunities, as you need to become a little ambitious to fulfil your needs. If possible apply for a better job than, with a higher salary than the one you are currently working in.

Love:

Love is in the air today, and your day might turn out to be memorable. Your relationship with a partner is very strong and unbreakable. This is because you both put in equal efforts to make things work to maintain a healthy bond, even when you are struggling with some other issues.

