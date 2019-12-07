Cancer Horoscope For December 9, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Cancerians are highly unpredictable and ecstatic in their approach. However, Cancer also is a compassionate sign. They are capable of having colossal empathy towards people. Sometimes they are moody but winning a Cancer’s trust will ensure you a lifetime of friendship and support. They don’t forgive easily and tend to hold grudges against people who have wronged them. Cancerians don’t get angry quickly, however, when they do its very difficult to calm them down.

Cancer Horoscope – What to expect today?

Your stars are in the right place today. You can expect a lot to work in your favour in terms of health and family. Love and career may have some challenges in store for you. However, your Cancer traits will help you figure out a way to overcome them. Read on to what all you can expect today in terms of love, career, health and family so you can be prepared.

Love

Sowing seeds of anger will only make you harvest a storm. You keep on making impossible demands and then get angry if your partner does not satisfy them. If you experience hatred and heated arguments today, you should question whether is it the right way!

Career

You will face a series of issues and unnecessarily complicated tasks. Try to look at everything from a different perspective and come up with better and original solutions. Help from peers if they have good intentions, will help you get back on track faster.

Health

Any aches and pains that you experience should be treated seriously. Never underestimate the way your body attempts to draw attention to specific areas of stress. Utilise the vibes around you to recover and revitalise yourself. Light Yoga and warm-up exercises would add to your physical and mental health.

Family

It will be hard for you to interact with people today. You might also overreact to the smallest of things and feel completely misunderstood. It will help you if you take a step back. Clear out the things going on in your mind, and start calmly tackling the arguments.

