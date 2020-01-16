Cancer Horoscope For January 17, 2020 | Know Your Daily Horoscope Predictions

Cancer is quite a sensitive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly moody. They are not very open about their feelings and try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Cancerians are self-driven individuals, who are very sharp in matters of finances. They are innately intelligent and love spending time with people close to their hearts. They do not forgive easily.

Some Important facts about Cancer zodiac sign:

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Element: Water

Lucky Number: 7 and 9

Ruling Planet: Moon



Cancer Daily Predictions | January 17, 2020 -What to expect today?

Cancer, you are feeling like making something, perhaps out of something like clay or wood. The imagery will come from deep inside you. There will be some passive aggression in your household, so it is best to ignore it. You will have a profound sense of luck today.

Love

As per the Cancer horoscope, the day may prove the ideal occasion to start a new relationship. You will most likely express your feelings to a potential partner. However, married couples may endure some struggles in their relationship. Do not let your Cancer ego get in the picture and disrupt the harmony of your relationship.

Career

Your work life might take a positive turn today. As a Cancerian, you are likely to be given a promotion. Also, your seniors will also be pleased with your efforts. You will be able to continue to maintain positive relations with colleagues as well.

Health

You will recover from ongoing health issues today. There may be instances where you feel anxious and stressed-out without any concrete reason. Allow yourself to feel those emotions. It is advised that you spend a good amount of time in meditation and yoga today.

Finance

Finances are likely to take a hit today. You might feel the need to borrow some money from a close friend or business associate. Keep your expenditure in check and invest in property & real estate today.

