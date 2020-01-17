Cancer Horoscope For January 18, 2020 | Know Your Daily Horoscope Predictions

Cancer is quite a sensitive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly moody. They are not very open about their feelings and try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Cancerians are self-driven individuals, who are very sharp in matters of finances. They are innately intelligent and love spending time with people close to their hearts. They do not forgive easily.

Some Important facts about Cancer zodiac sign:

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Element: Water

Lucky Number: 7 and 9

Ruling Planet: Moon

Cancer Daily Predictions | January 18, 2020 -What to expect today?

The moon's movement in Capricorn will reflect upon you on a positive note. Remember to continue working on your goals with the same dedication as you have been doing in the past. The hours between 3 pm and 6 pm will prove lucky for you, make sure to use these hours at your productive best.

Love

There is a time for everything, as the stars of Cancer horoscope will push you towards a relationship. Find time from wherever you can to spend with your partner. Make sure you are there for your child’s first day back at school, as they might need your support.

Career

You have been waiting for the recognition to come your way. But the right time is no way near the corner. This might lead to emotional turmoil. Do not let your feelings overwhelm you or overpower your mind. Think rationally, and work towards proving your capabilities at work.

Health

Today's horoscope tells you that your addiction to technology provokes your constant headaches. Being addicted to your phone will cause health issues. This addiction needs to be controlled, so try to use it less during the day.

Family

Give time to your family. They have given their best to you and been there for you. It is time you show them what they mean to you. Plan a holiday for you and your family and show them your concern for them.

