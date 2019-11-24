Cancer Horoscope For November 25, 2019 | Cancer Daily Prediction

Those born between June 21 to July 22 come under the sun sign of Cancer. They belong to the water element of the zodiac group. Cancerians are emotional and intense, along with this they are extremely compassionate and intuitive. Cancer is best known for traits like being emotional, loyal and parenting instincts. Cancer is ruled by the moon, which directly impacts their mood and also helps them to build strong connections with other zodiac signs easily.

Cancer - What to expect today?

Today a joint endeavour with a partner could lead to creative and imaginative opportunities. You are full of positive energy and will be ready for everything that comes in front of you. Whatever that you may start today especially the creative projects, you will succeed in spite of every obstacle that comes up. Your relationship with your family and parents will be recharged by the day’s activities.

Love

There may be a thunderstorm that will brew in your relationship today. It can either clear the issue between you and your lover or cause new ones. It will totally be dependent on the decision that you take. A conversation to clear things, conducted in a fair way will resolve everything. You should be honest with your partner today and tell them what you do not like about them. You should also make sure that you are specific and the accusations that you are making are not general.

Work

You may end up in an unexpected and challenging situation today. You should keep calm and not worry too much and trust your ingenuity and abilities. Acting patiently and carefully will help you overcome complications. Improvisation at the last minute will help settling issues.

Health

Today you should listen to the signals that your body is giving and notice how you are more stressed than normal. Make time to rest in your hectic daily schedule. Make sure that you do not force yourself to exercise or unnecessarily stress your body. Do not waste your energy, use what you have built up so far wisely to create an oasis to calm yourself.

Family

You have been having a hard time with your family. Today is the day to put an end to the mutual feeling of frustration. You should be honest and try to consider compromising on some points. Talking to people to clear things up is a big thing. Use today’s negative energy as an opportunity to resolve conflicts permanently.

