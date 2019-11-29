Cancer Horoscope For November 30, 2019 | Cancer Daily Prediction

Cancer is the fourth zodiac sign in astrology. People who are born between June 21-July 23 falls under this sun sign. Cancerians have intense feelings, which get displayed in the open. They easily get influenced by the environment and how others are feeling and may not be able to think straight. They are creative and love creating anything that is worthwhile.

Also read | Cancer Horoscope For November 26, 2019 | Cancer Daily Prediction

Some Important facts about Cancer zodiac sign:

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Element: Water

Lucky Number: 5, 4 and 9

Ruling Planet: Moon

Lucky color: Orange and Blue

Cancer-What to expect today?

A clear mind and a healthy body will help you go about things confidently and enjoy the stability in your life. However, do not be complacent and derecognise that time won’t last long unless you take action. Do not delay any urgent tasks and exercise plenty to maintain your health.

Also read | Cancer Horoscope For November 25, 2019 | Cancer Daily Prediction

Love

You will get enough support from your partner, which might raise your expectations. Don't expect more as it will cause harm to your relationship. There might be few misunderstandings in your relationship, which might lead to arguments. Don't give up easily on your partner and look deep into the cause of problems that shake the balance of love between you and your lover.

Career

People belonging to this sign will have to stay optimistic even if many people would try to present negative ideas around you. Be confident; your instincts are not wrong. Take a little effort into explaining your positive advice to your colleagues, it will be helpful. You will do your best today as long as you do your tasks in a self-assured manner.

Also read | Cancer Horoscope For November 27, 2019 | Cancer Daily Prediction

Health

Arranging your tasks and responsibilities to make time for exercising is a must. A workout session shall rejuvenate you and provide you with tranquillity. A change in the environment might make you prone to falling sick. Take extra care of your diet and stay hydrated. Too much exertion should be avoided today. Stick to a well-organised schedule and do not skip meals during the day.

Family

You should try taking out some time for your family and loved ones. Spend some time with friends and family- they will appreciate this. It will also help you to improve your bond with them.

Also read | Cancer Horoscope For November 28, 2019 | Cancer Daily Prediction