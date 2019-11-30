Capricorn Daily Horoscope For December 01, 2019 | Capricorn Daily Predictions

Capricorn, you are strong individuals. However, your healthy state of mind can be distracted today. You will have to look into the bigger picture. Small contributions, despite difficulties, will result in big volumes. It is always about little things with you. You will have to work for the team selflessly today. It is a day that indicates hard work.

Capricorn- What to expect today?

Love

You may feel the urge to explore new areas of a personal relationship. You have gotten used to a certain pattern of behaviour, and find it difficult to consider any other way of being with your partner (current or prospective). However, if you extend your thoughts a little and start to consider the possibility of a new direction, then you may equally feel like making it work.

Career

You have reached an uncomfortable point in your work situation. You may feel as if you want to run and hide. Perhaps you feel as if you have lost control of something that is important to you. Don't worry. What happens now is all for the best.

Health

A favourable transit makes things easy for you today. There is a pleasant feeling of luck in the air. To help play your cards right, drink a lot of water and bring some of this purification energy down to your liver. There is more to your health than meets the eye! Continue to flush your system this week and exercise as much as you can. Be aware that you are releasing toxins from your system. This is a powerful act - take pride.

Family

You should plan for a baby with your partner. Make sure everyone at home is healthy; take them for regular check-ups so that you are aware of any medication that might be required. If the whole family is fit and fine, everyone will be emotionally and physically happy. When any member of the family falls sick, it creates a very negative impact and a lot of chaos at home.