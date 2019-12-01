Capricorn Daily Horoscope For December 02, 2019 | Capricorn Daily Predictions

Capricorn, you are strong individuals. However, your healthy state of mind can be distracted today. You will have to look into the bigger picture. Small contributions, despite difficulties, will give result in big volumes. It is always about little things with you. You will have to work for the team selflessly today. It is a day that indicates hard work.

Also Read | Capricorn Daily Horoscope For November 29| Capricorn Daily Predictions

Capricorn- What to expect?

Love

Confusion may reign today, particularly if you're intuitive. You may pick up strange vibes that could be unsettling. Don't try to make sense of them. Your ESP may be a bit off, or those people whose feelings you're sensing are stressed and lacking direction. Or it could be both. Either way, you should be back to normal tomorrow.

Also Read | Capricorn Daily Horoscope For November 28: Capricorn Daily Predictions

Career

A new four-week period begins today that you should be very aware of. This long-term trend may be a bit rough for you, so be careful. Other people are working counter to your aims. Overall, you will not get the full support that you are hoping for.

Also Read | Capricorn: Daily Horoscope For November 23, 2019: Overview Of The Day

Health

Today's aspect reminds you of things you felt long ago. Perhaps last year there were moments when you needed to express yourself to someone, and for some reason, you didn't feel you could. Or perhaps you meant to do something nice for yourself, and you just kept putting it off. Use today to get cantered in your emotions. Notice where there are obstacles in your feelings and where you've left a raw spot. Comfort yourself with nourishing food.

Also Read | Capricorn: Daily Horoscope For November 22, 2019: Overview Of The Day

Family

Even if you face tough times with your elders, you should not allow it to affect your children as it will be detrimental to their growth. If you maintain cordial relationships at home, it will be very good for your family, and you all will always be together. Be wise.