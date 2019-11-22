Capricorn: Daily Horoscope For November 23, 2019: Overview Of The Day

Born between December 22 – January 19, Capricorns are masters of self-control. Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn. If you were to fall into quicksand, you would sink deeper and more quickly if you were to struggle. Sometimes, it is best to remain stationary, calm, and wait for help, even though panic comes easily in such situations. If you are trying to find your way out of a dilemma today, Capricorn, this advice is perfect for you. You can and will find your way clear of it if you assess your situation carefully and come up with a plan that is not inspired by a panicked state of mind.

What to expect today?

Today would be considered as an important day of your life. You are going to meet someone today, who will remain in your life for a lifetime. A new unity and purpose could create a more positive atmosphere regarding your career. New things will be seen emerging today.

Love

You will have the opportunity to move your relationship forward today. You and your partner will talk about having a baby, getting married or buying a house together. Singles will finally feel ready to give love a chance.

Health

You will be in a positive mood today. Find the time to relax and treat yourself to a stress-free day. Do whatever makes you happy this Saturday.

Career

Work might seem tough today. You can get into a heated argument at your workplace today. It is suggested that you do not get involved in any fights or disputes. Avoid getting caught in the crossfire at all costs.

Money

Overview your spending and credits. Be careful with spending and be more alert about earning sources. You will try to tap your contacts to get better or more work. If you are in a job, you are sure to progress well in the near future.

