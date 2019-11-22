The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Capricorn: Daily Horoscope For November 23, 2019: Overview Of The Day

Horoscope

The ruling planet for Capricorn is Saturn, while the symbol is Goat; the sacred element is Earth; lucky numbers are 3, 5, and 8

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
capricorn

Born between December 22 – January 19, Capricorns are masters of self-control. Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn. If you were to fall into quicksand, you would sink deeper and more quickly if you were to struggle. Sometimes, it is best to remain stationary, calm, and wait for help, even though panic comes easily in such situations. If you are trying to find your way out of a dilemma today, Capricorn, this advice is perfect for you. You can and will find your way clear of it if you assess your situation carefully and come up with a plan that is not inspired by a panicked state of mind.

What to expect today?

Today would be considered as an important day of your life. You are going to meet someone today, who will remain in your life for a lifetime. A new unity and purpose could create a more positive atmosphere regarding your career. New things will be seen emerging today. 

Love

You will have the opportunity to move your relationship forward today. You and your partner will talk about having a baby, getting married or buying a house together. Singles will finally feel ready to give love a chance. 

Also Read | Capricorn: Daily Horoscope For November 22, 2019: Overview Of The Day

Health

You will be in a positive mood today. Find the time to relax and treat yourself to a stress-free day. Do whatever makes you happy this Saturday. 

Also Read | Capricorn Horoscope For November 21, 2019 - Capricorn Daily Prediction

Career

Work might seem tough today. You can get into a heated argument at your workplace today. It is suggested that you do not get involved in any fights or disputes. Avoid getting caught in the crossfire at all costs. 

Also Read | Capricorn Horoscope For November 20, 2019 - Capricorn Daily Prediction

Money 

Overview your spending and credits. Be careful with spending and be more alert about earning sources. You will try to tap your contacts to get better or more work. If you are in a job, you are sure to progress well in the near future.

Also Read | Capricorn: Daily Horoscope for November 19: Overview of the Day

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG