Capricorn Daily Horoscope For November 29| Capricorn Daily Predictions

Capricorn, you are strong individuals. However, your healthy state of mind can be distracted today. You will have to look into the bigger picture. Small contributions, despite difficulties, will result in big volumes. It is always about little things with you. You will have to work for the team selflessly today, it is a day that indicates hard work.

Love

Jumping blindly into something is in your cards, sometimes doing what feels good is also suggested. You will feel like you are in a blind race, competing with something you have not seen so far. It is suggested that all you should give is love and not lose yourself in the process. If you are stuck, a good way to pull yourself out is to be with someone who appreciates you, not what you bring with you.

Career

It is the right time to pitch your ideas. You will have to talk about your plans and proposals to your in-charge. It is high time you take charge of your actions. A good way to present your case is through casual dinners or lunches. Do it casually first and then pitch in the solid plan. You will have to talk to your colleagues for some motivation.

Family

You will feel tad bit pressure from your family, for attending an event or contributing to something you do not wish to. The idea is to talk to them about what is not your cup of tea, you will only find out if they understand if you talk about it. You will find great relief in talking to someone your age from your family.

Health

Cycling, swimming or other outdoor fitness activities can take your attention away from stress or other kinds of pressure. It is suggested for you to feel and eat healthy, lentils, sprouts and beans are must add to your diet. Change your daily routine if it gets monotonous, try outdoor exercises.