Capricorn Horoscope For December 05, 2019 | Capricorn Daily Prediction

Capricorns, as per the sign, showcase practicality in their nature. The sign represents exchange and interaction. People of the Capricorn sun sign are self-reliant, stoic and ambitious. Read ahead to know about what today has in store for you.

Capricorn- What to expect today?

Love

You are in for a day of many flights of fancy. If you have been fantasising a lot about someone with whom you would like to become more intimate, then you may find the longing to be with them becoming almost unbearable. If you stick to what is real about the relationship, then you have nothing to worry about. But if this is all based on wishful thinking, you could be in trouble.

Career

Embrace your innocent nature. Be a kid again. Take a playful and immature attitude with the people you work with. Keep your jaded, vengeful side at bay. It is best if you forgive, forget, and move on with carelessness and a light, jovial heart.

Health

You may be over-extended today and need to shift the focus onto yourself. It's not the end of the world if you postpone doing someone else a favour, and it doesn't mean you're not a good friend if you don't say 'yes' to every invitation. Build yourself up from the inside. This means spending time on something that nourishes your body. Strength building exercise, such as Bikram yoga, would be especially beneficial to you at this time.

Family

There is a chance of you gravitating away from your family members due to rude and impudent behaviour. When there is friction in the family, it leads to quarrels and brawls over and over again. Your child will notice this and might lose focus from studies. Today is the time you have to provide them with immense support and love. You need to maintain a calm and subtle atmosphere at home to prevent your children from mental breakdown and disturbance.