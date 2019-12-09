Capricorn Horoscope For December 10, 2019 | Capricorn Daily Prediction

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19. They are natural goal setters who accomplish a lot when working under definite guidelines. They, above all, love structure and order. Capricorns can be quite stubborn as well as determined and ambitious. They are known for having very traditional values, and this comes through best in the way they deal with family. Read more to know what the signs hold for you today.

Capricorn – What to expect today?

You may experience a bit of tension and resistance with someone during the early part of the day, but things will ease as evening draws near. People will be more flexible as the day wears on, and be more receptive to your perspective. The more organized and grounded you are, the more room there is for expansion and growth in all the different parts of your world.

Love

The opportunity to show your partner (current or prospective) just how much you care will present itself to you today. If you really want to improve your current relationship, then today may be a good time to do something that proves just how much you want to be with them. It doesn't have to be anything too excessive, just enough for them to get the message loud and clear.

Career

Today is the time to prepare yourself to take control of a certain situation that you have been wrestling within the workplace. People are more agreeable to your ideas today so now is a terrific time to make contact with the people who matter most. Be wise.

Health

In the spiritual sense of things, today you may be feeling like you can't believe your eyes. It's time to focus your inner eyes on what you feel to be lacking in the human race today. Your insights could very well help lead the way out of an unfortunate situation.

Family

If you maintain cordial relationships at home today, it will be very good for your family and you all will always be together. Today you can plan for a baby with your partner as well. Make sure everyone at home is healthy, take them for regular check-ups so that you are aware of any medication that might be required. If the whole family is fit and fine, everyone will be emotionally and physically happy. When any member of the family falls sick, it creates a very negative impact and a lot of chaos at home.