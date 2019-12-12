Capricorn Horoscope For December 13 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Capricorns are born between December 22nd and January 20th. They happen to be romantically compatible with almost any sun sign. They are very pessimistic and ambitious at the same time. If you want someone to get disciplined, then introduce them to a Capricorn.

Capricorn daily horoscope for December 12, 2019

Your professional work is becoming heavier for you. In this pressure, you have to learn how to slowly and steadily take off the burden from your shoulders. Plan your steps to minimise your errors throughout the day. If you be careful, the day will turn out to be a good one.

Love

You currently see no future in your relationship or your expectations of a fruitful future seems futile right now. There can be emotional friction between you and your partner which can cause distress among you both. You need to understand that if there is any problem then you need to sit down and sort it out as soon as possible.

Career

Your confidence will take the lesser taken and bold approach today. However, any important decision in your professional life needs to be put on hold. If you still go ahead, you might have to correct them in the near future. If there is any doubt or concern that you would like to address then talk to your seniors at work.

Health

You should calmly handle any tough situation at hand. Try to divert your energies in the right direction and towards fruitful things. If you plan out all your activities for the day then you will be able to easily accomplish them and have no problems.

Family

You will see some ups and downs regarding matters of your family. Maintain cautious relations with your family members as they will need your support today. Be careful with what you speak as small problems can lead to bigger issues in the future. Unwanted discussions and dights will only make your worried, so it is best to stay away.

