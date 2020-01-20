Capricorn Horoscope For January 21, 2020 | Know Your Daily Predictions

People born between 22nd December to 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign. They are extremely ambitious individuals who are self-motivated. Capricorns are also very kind and generous human beings. They believe in sharing and caring. They like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach, averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude. Capricorns are very stubborn individuals. Once they decide on something, they do not look back.

Some Important facts about Capricorn zodiac sign:

Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Black and Red

Lucky Number: 9 and 6

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Capricorn-What to expect today, January 21, 2020?

Things might get tougher today. Have patience and keep going as this is a temporary phase. But this will also teach you many lessons about relationships and work.

Love

The lack of enough romantic moments is creating tensions at home. The desire is mutual. With some clarification, passion should be back. Don't postpone this change. For singles, dates aren't keeping with your expectations. The past comes back in full force. It does not herald a future.

Career

You may feel like doing something creative and out-of-the-box. You like to put your creative and inventive skills to proper use. If you find any such opportunity, then make use of the opportunity. Your instincts are much better than you think.

Health

The kind of energy that affects your day, comes from where you invest your time. Do things that make you smile genuinely. Your good physical health supports your mental health. You will be able to tackle problems and stress easily.

Family

You may have certain clashes in opinions in your family today. The key is to handle such matters with the utmost care. If you have any problems or concerns, then discuss the same with your close ones, you can expect a hug of support from them.

