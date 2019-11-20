Capricorn Horoscope For November 21, 2019 - Capricorn Daily Prediction

Born between December 22 – January 19, Capricorns are masters of self-control. They can lead the way and manage many people who work for them. Belonging to the element of earth, people born under Capricorn are too stiff and stubborn to move from one perspective. Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn and its influence makes these people practical and responsible. Concentrated and resourceful, Capricorn is someone who gets the job done and does not mind working for long hours.

Daily Prediction for Capricorn – November 21

What to expect today?

Always keep in mind that actions speak louder than words. Your sincere and honest efforts will motivate others to work better. People will start following your footsteps but will also try to overtake you. Do not miss out on the opportunities you are presented with. Be helpful to people but also remember to help yourself.

Love

Your relationship with your partner seems to be in a rocky place. Consider spending more time with your beloved to work and focus on the relationship. Engaging in creative activities and interesting discussions will make your partner realise your potential.

Career

You will be presented with a new and interesting opportunity at work today. But with this new role, you will be undertaking huge responsibility and will have to put up with a lot of pressure. You might have to work the night to fix a problem at work. Today might shift your focus from important things to work entirely.

Health

The stars don’t seem to be in your favour today. You will feel less energetic and will be distracted today. Focus on taking care of your mental health. Avoid extensive and exhaustive physical or mental activities. Remember health is more important than wealth.

Finance

The stars seem to have an average day planned for you in the financial areas. Strictly avoid taking any major financial risk. If you still do so, you might be faced with major financial losses.

