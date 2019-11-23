Capricorn Horoscope For November 24, 2019 - Capricorn Daily Prediction

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19. They are natural goal setters who accomplish a lot when working under definite guidelines. They, above all, love structure and order. Capricorns can be quite stubborn as well as determined and ambitious. They are known for having very traditional values, and this comes through best in the way they deal with family. Read more to know what the signs hold for you today.

Capricorn – What to expect today?

Today an unwitting communication from a friend may set you off on a path that will make major changes in your life. The change may include business opportunities, or you may discover a new interest or a group that you would like to join. Whatever it will be, it may grab your attention for a long time and keep your energies focused. Your stars are showing a possibility of a major positive development in your life today.

Love

You should not avoid your potential partner today or they will end up bombarding you with questions like “What is wrong with You?” If your answer is a short one like “Nothing” then you will end up making them angry. You will understand that there is no shame in owning up to your bad mood and irritability. No doubt that your loved one will ask you about the reasons for it. But it a gift to have someone whom you can trust and share your feelings with.

Family

You may not receive any comfort from your family at the moment. They are annoyed by you which won’t make you feel better today. You should make sure that you stay positive because if you act stubborn and stick to your views then there is a chance that the conflicts will escalate to a point where it cannot be resolved. If you compromise and adjust a little bit, then everything will just turn out to be fine for you.

Work

Your workplace is filled with insecurity and confrontation today. You should not allow yourself to become overwhelmed, just because you do not have the precise answer to every issue. Stay calm and composed, it will avoid making your problems worse. Even serious issues are resolved as quickly as they arise if you stay calm and make yourself ready to deal with it.

Health

Today you should slow down with all the activities that you are involved in because both your mind and body need relaxation. You should listen to your body and do something good for your health. You should also focus more on balancing between relaxation, physical activities, and pleasure. A deep tissue massage with the help you feel more relaxed than ever.

