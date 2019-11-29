Capricorn Horoscope For November 30, 2019 - Capricorn Daily Prediction

Born between December 22 – January 19, Capricorns are masters of self-control. They can lead the way and manage many people who work for them. Belonging to the element of earth, people born under Capricorn are too stiff and stubborn to move from one perspective. Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn and its influence makes these people practical and responsible. Concentrated and resourceful, Capricorn is someone who gets the job done and does not mind working for long hours.

ALSO READ: Capricorn: Daily Horoscope For November 26: Love | Health | Career

Capricorn – What to expect today?

With the motivated Capricorn moon aligned with Saturn today, you have an extra boost of energy to push a mission to the finishing line. Set an intention for the day and do not quit before you hit that bull's-eye. If you are in a relationship, it is advisable to express your desires more assertively.

Love

Your love life has an interesting flavour today. Your social life also becomes more interesting. You will also get some attention that you might not have been searching for. You will also feel motivated to go out more with friends and enjoy yourself. There will be smooth sailing on the love front.

Career

The harder you work, the more your colleagues and superiors like you. You might experience criticisms at the workplace for your previous projects. Your colleagues might ask you for advice or support for their project.

ALSO READ: Capricorn Daily Horoscope For November 28: Capricorn Daily Predictions

Health

Your physical and mental health seems good today. Enjoy all the things that you share with your family members. Health will be a short fall back for you today. Do not put it off for another day, health should be a number one priority at the moment.

Family

Plan a getaway near your city with family or friends. Try to keep your anger in control. There is a chance of your gravitating away from your family members due to rude and impudent behaviour. You need to always maintain a calm and subtle atmosphere at home.

ALSO READ: Capricorn Daily Horoscope For November 27: Capricorn Daily Predictions

ALSO READ: Capricorn Horoscope For November 21, 2019 - Capricorn Daily Prediction