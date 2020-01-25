Daily Aries Horoscope: Here’s What You Need To Know Today | January 26, 2020

Aries are very bold and passionate individuals who do not shy away from expressing themselves. Aries are quite fun-loving and like living life without any restrictions. Their biggest strength is honesty. Aries are known for their outspoken personality as well. They are righteous and do not believe in being a part of something that draws towards negativity. Aries do not like indulging in any sort of unnecessary discussions and gets highly frustrated when it comes to being detail-oriented.

Some important facts about Aries zodiac sign

Aries: March 21 till April 19

Element: Fire

Lucky Colour: Blue and Red

Lucky Number: 2 and 7

Ruling Planet: Mars

Aries Horoscope - What to expect today - 26 January 2020?

Today, you will feel the urge to express yourself. There will be times when you will do so, but do it thoughtfully. Make sure your words have meanings and the other person is with you at all times.

Love

You have been trying to form your end to a lot for the loved one. Do not worry, things will fall in to place and your partner will realise your love for them. For those who are single, it is high time you go out and find what you are looking for.

Career

Career-wise you know very well how to do it and when to do it. There will be ways to find solutions to problems; at the workplace and that should not bother you. Grab new opportunities and work on them as well.

Health

Take a big walk, run and jump. Keep your body moving and that will help you in the health problems that you are facing. It will also avoid future problems. Get out and exercise!

Family

You need to talk about your wishes and desires to your family. For eg, if you want to take a solo trip, tell them. They will understand. Do not keep your family in the dark about your plans either.

