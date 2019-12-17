Daily Gemini Horoscope | Things You Need To Keep In Mind | December 18, 2019

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular, but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Black and Grey

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 9 and 5

What to expect today?

At work, you will perform exceptionally well in a team. You will share a mutually beneficial relationship with colleagues - learning from them and helping them with hard problems. Make sure you devote some time to your health and well being as well.

Love

You will do well today with your partner. The arrival of Jupiter will seal the deal by helping you to get the courage to ask your loved one that all-important question. For the single Gemini, do not lose hope and keep trying. Also, do not kid yourself into thinking that a certain person is out of your league as responses will soon come.

Career

Take a step back and think about every possible outcome of your future endeavours. Pay attention to your books and engage in all financial activities regarding your business organization. Before making an investment, think twice. Get help from the experts if you need to. Don’t engage in any reckless action because it will not turn out to be the way you want it.

Health

You're feeling good and looking good for the first time in a long time. Just keep an eye on that sweet tooth. you shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work.

Family

Family and friends will be supporting today. Bring some gifts for your family members and make them feel special by spending some time with them. When it comes to solving problems, remember to be open to other points of view. Try to make a bond between you and your family members.

