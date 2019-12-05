Capricorn Horoscope For December 06, 2019 | Capricorn Daily Prediction

Capricorns are born between December 22 – January 19, They are masters of self-control. They can lead the way and manage many people who work for them. Belonging to the element of earth, people born under Capricorn are too stiff and stubborn to move from one perspective. Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn and its influence makes these people practical and responsible. Concentrated and resourceful, Capricorn is someone who gets the job done and does not mind working for long hours. Here is your daily prediction for the day.

Daily horoscope prediction for today? December 06, 2019

Love

You will end up spending some great time with your partner. Stick to reality rather than keeping high hopes and expectations. It will help you to stay more grounded. Go out on an outing as it will help you to nourish your relationship with your partner.

Career

Don’t create barriers around yourself and try to stay free. Explore all the paths and don’t be afraid to take risks. Bring out your creativity in the best way possible and welcome the flow of ideas in your mind as it will increase your creative abilities. You might receive a gift or a token of appreciation at your workplace from a senior. Be it personal or professional, all your work will lead to a good direction and make you fetch some points.

Health

Today will be a very positive and effective start for you. You will be more comfortable while dealing with all the physical and mental situations around you. Besides, you will impart your experience and knowledge to others to sort out their issues. You'll do some stretches by the end of the day and it will be very beneficial. You've earned this rest for yourself.

Family

Don't do anything that disappoints your family. You might end up getting into trouble with a friend. Stay away from people who are not a good influence and often instigate you. Make small moves that prove your worth in front of your family. Your family will surely appreciate your efforts and acknowledge your gestures.

